Kids scream as mom uses hammer to smash school bus window in Wisconsin, video shows

It started with a fight between two teenagers on a school bus, and ended with a mom smashing the vehicle's window, police say.

Children screamed when Magan Gumbus, a 33-year-old from Glendale, Wisconsin, started to hammer away at the school bus window and door on April 25, according to a just-released video from the Glendale Police Department. Gumbus' 14-year-old daughter was fighting with another girl, who dropped and broke the teen's phone but offered to only pay part of what it would cost to repair it, police told The Journal Sentinel.

The video shows the two girls throwing punches at each other before they call their moms and say what happened. Gumbus found the school bus and cut it off in traffic, police told Fox6, and then went up to the bus with a hammer in her hand.

But the school bus driver refused to let the 14-year-old girl out to see her mother, the video shows.

The driver called 911.

"This parent has got a hammer at my door," she is heard saying. "This lady crazy."

After Gumbus took a couple swings at the window, the video shows, the bus driver managed to get around her car and keep driving. The woman's daughter is seen picking up a broom and trying to use it to smash open another bus window so she could get out.

The bus driver eventually let the teenager off the bus. Gumbus was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, police told Newswatch 12, and is set for a July court appearance.

Gumbus eventually admitted that she had a "meltdown" — but "her goal was not to attack or beat up any kids," police told Fox6. She instead told police that she was just upset the bus driver didn't let her child off.

The mother paid the $675 needed to repair the school bus door and window, police say, so she doesn't face a charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and criminal damage to property, according to The Journal Sentinel. Both of the girls face a charge for disorderly conduct.