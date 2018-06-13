She burglarized a home and ditched her dog — then a resident held her at gunpoint, cops say

Authorities in Santa Cruz County arrested a woman Monday after they say she burglarized a home, abandoned her dog, led police on two vehicle chases and ended up being held at gunpoint by a resident, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The woman, identified as 32-year-old Samantha Vetter, broke into a home in Ben Lomond on Monday afternoon and stole multiple firearms, investigators said, according to KSBW.

When deputies arrived, Vetter sped away in a stolen Lexus, abandoning her pet dog, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials pursued her on Highway 9, but stopped the chase due to road construction and a road closure, police said.

Later that day, another deputy spotted the Lexus in downtown Boulder Creek, and authorities again gave chase.

"The deputy continued to pursue the woman until he lost sight of her," the sheriff’s news release said.

Officials searched for the vehicle and waited at nearby intersections, but didn’t catch a glimpse of it.

That is, until evening.

That’s when residents on Branciforte Drive in the Santa Cruz area reported a silver Lexus blocking a driveway, police said.

A woman was walking door to door asking residents to not call the police. She was also asking for gas, officials said.

When police arrived in the neighborhood, they found a 45-year-old man named Chad Tartala by the Lexus, according to the release. He told authorities that the woman he was with was up the driveway looking for gasoline.

Inside the Lexus, officials found stolen property from the earlier burglary, police said.

Meanwhile, officials made a reverse 911 call to residents, asking them to shelter in place "because of the public safety threat Samantha represented," the news release said.

Other neighbors began calling 911 to report that they saw a woman trying to get into parked cars in the area.

One of the residents who received the reverse 911 call saw Vetter climb over his driveway’s fence and walk toward his house, police said.

The man armed himself with a handgun and shouted at Vetter to stop, but "she continued toward him, challenging him to shoot her," according to the news release.

"Finally, fearing for his and his family’s safety, the resident fired a single warning shot into the soft dirt in front of his porch," the news release said.

Vetter then followed the resident’s commands to lay flat on the ground, and deputies arrived and arrested her.

Vetter, who is homeless and from the San Lorenzo Valley, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, vehicle theft, evading a peace officer, carrying a loaded firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm and violating probation, the Santa Cruz Sentinel reported.

Tartala, the man who was with Vetter, was arrested on suspicion of narcotics and stolen property charges, police said.

Officials said they will not seek charges against the homeowner who held Vetter at gunpoint.