After homophobic bullying, 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown quits Twitter

"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown has quit Twitter after some users shared memes attributing homophobic, anti-gay comments to her, according to several entertainment publications, including People.
Some of the posts had the hashtag #TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown. According to Deadline, the 14-year-old Emmy-nominated actress has been targeted with the hashtag for the past few months.
Memes were created showing pictures of her that made her appear to be homophobic, Deadline reported.
According to Nylon, in November "trolls began circulating vile Photoshops of Brown 'saying' homophobic or racist things using the #TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown hashtag."
Some of the posts recently resurfaced this month, Pride Month, Nylon noted.
"Users have taken to photoshopping incredibly vile and homophobic things onto photos of the star, because of irony," writes Vulture.
"For those of you unfamiliar: the joke here seems to be that it’s so wildly out of character and unbelievable for Millie Bobby Brown to act violently or intolerantly, that presenting her as such makes people laugh.
"Obviously not everyone sees the humor here, particularly thanks to the star being, um, an actual child who herself is clearly unamused by this NSFW fun at her expense."
Some of her fans are furious. Others say the memes were meant as an inside joke for gay people only. And other folks are just downright confused by the whole thing.
Brown has shown support for the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), according to People, and has been vocal about bullying.
She has not commented publicly on this latest turn of events.
People noted that though her primary Twitter account is no longer active, a second verified account belonging to her — @Milliestopshate — is still open. The last tweet is from Dec. 12, 2017.
Her bio there reads: “I want this account to share love and positivity. Let’s stop bullying.”
Comments