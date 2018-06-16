Ex-cop said woman's 'torture' was consensual. His 10-year-old son watched, he told police

A former cop is charged with kidnapping a woman he met online after she flew from Miami, Fla. to Oklahoma to be with him, police there say.
James Otterbine, 32, was arrested on Tuesday after the woman escaped from his car and called 911, according to a news release from Canadian County Sheriff Chris West. She has not been identified by authorities.
Otterbine has been charged with kidnapping and domestic abuse in the presence of a child, jail records indicate.
Otterbine and the woman met online about two months ago, according to West, and struck up a relationship from 1,500 miles away. It was only after he paid for her flight to Oklahoma that she noticed a more violent side to Otterbine, she told police.
"Over the past several weeks, Otterebine became increasingly physically violent," West wrote in the release.
During one argument, the woman accused the former police officer in the towns of El Reno and Geary of duct taping and handcuffing her to a chair.
Otterbine's Linkedin profile and his Facebook profile still list his current employer as the Geary Police Department, but a police dispatcher told McClatchy that Otterbine had been terminated from the department "a month or two ago." That dispatcher said she did not know whether the termination had anything to do with the allegedly abusive relationship and referred all other questions to the department's human resources department.
According to Oklahoma court records, Otterbine was the arresting officer in several cases out of Blaine County, even as recently as April 5.
Geary Police Chief Cecil Harrall did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Otterbine was an officer in the neighboring town of El Reno before his time at the Geary Police Department, according to his Linkedin profile.
He currently lives in El Reno, a town of about 19,000 residents just 25 miles east of Geary, according to West's release.
Otterbine told investigators that the "torture" he subjected the woman to was "consensual," West wrote, because the woman liked "rough sex." He told investigators that his 10-year-old son was present during another of the "brutal" episodes.
The woman also accused Otterbine of locking her in his basement with the lights turned off, and making repeated threats to kill her and then himself, the release states.
Otterbine told police those episodes were just "spats," though.
The woman made her first 911 call inside Otterbine's car Tuesday, but all the dispatcher heard was a voice pleading with someone to be let out of the car. The call was disconnected, but Canadian County Sheriff's deputies used it to find out whose phone number it was.
They contacted the woman's family members, who told them she was staying with Otterbine in El Reno. While deputies were on their way to his home, West wrote, they got a second call from the woman, this time saying that she had escaped his car and had run to a nearby bank.
The bank was two blocks from Otterbine's home, according to the release. The woman appeared "battered and bruised" when the deputies arrived.
Otterbine remained in jail Saturday, with bond set at $30,000.
Comments