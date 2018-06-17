Sisters flip SUV on a Dunkin' Donuts run. They're only 10 and 12 years old, NY cops say

When Giovanni Biscello saw a white SUV crash into parked cars and flip on its side, he dashed from the Staten Island bagel shop where he works to help.

"I looked in the back window, looked in the front, there was nobody in the car," he told WABC. "I said, ‘Where are the drivers?’ I turned around, two little girls standing by the fence, they were both crying and I found out they were the drivers of the car."

The sisters, ages 10 and 12, were unhurt, reported the TV station. "I think there was an angel watching over them," Biscello said.

The girls had taken the SUV — owned by their father’s girlfriend — on a run to a Dunkin’ Donuts shop a few blocks from their home, according to WCBS. The 10-year-old drove, police said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

“Dressed in pink, looked adorable, and they had been the drivers of the vehicle,” witness Mary McLean told the station. “How their foot reached the pedal is beyond me.”

McLean told WCBS that she and other witnesses were amazed when the girls crawled from the crashed SUV. “Everyone was just like really? Really?” she said.

The crash, which took place at 2 p.m. Thursday, occurred about two blocks from the Dunkin’ Donuts, reported WNYW. The father of the girls and his girlfriend were not home at the time.

No charges have been filed in the crash, though an investigation continues, WNYW reported.