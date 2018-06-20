Drunk woman with 'Alcohol You Later' shirt stole mom's car — then drove into a ditch, cops say

A Minnesota woman drunkenly drove her car into a ditch on Friday, police say, and she had the shirt to prove it.
Police arrested 34-year-old Katharine Marie Luedtke, whom they accuse of having a blood alcohol content of .175 and crashing her Saturn Ion into a ditch in Lake Ham about 50 feet away from the road. She was wearing a shirt that read, "Alcohol You Later," according to a police report obtained by KSTP, and was found barefoot and standing next to the crash scene.
She confessed to drinking alcohol, police told KSTP, and tried to kick a deputy who was attempting to arrest her. Luedtke, who did a preliminary breath test, refused to do another Breathalyzer test and argued that her lawyer "doesn't advocate for breath tests," police say.
The woman also told authorities that she was driving to pick up her mom, who was at a gas station, according to CBS Minnesota. But her license was canceled, police say, and her mom said in an interview with law enforcement the following day that Luedtke took the car without her knowing about it.
According to CBS Minnesota, Luedtke's mom said her daughter takes several psychiatric medicines that also keep her from driving — and that she assumed her daughter had been arrested when her car disappeared on Friday night and she never came back, police say.
Luedtke has been convicted of a DWI three times in the past, according to ValleyNewsLive. This time, she was charged with two counts of first-degree driving while impaired.
In another case from Minnesota, one man probably holds a record in the state, although it isn’t one many strive to achieve. Danny Lee Bettcher has been caught driving while drunk 28 times, police say. He was found driving under the influence of alcohol in October after an off-duty officer allegedly saw him drinking in a VFW.
Bettcher reportedly told police he can drink as much as he wants after the cop found his license and said there is an alcohol restriction on it because of his past 27 DWIs.
“I am way over, take me to jail,” Bettcher allegedly said after refusing to do a field sobriety test.
Police allege that a New York man convicted of a DWI showed up drunk to a court-ordered meeting where he would hear from those who have been affected by drunken driving. David Kilmer, a 51-year-old from Fishkill, is accused of having a BAC three times the legal limit.
Police say they told him to get a ride home, and Kilmer assured them that he did not drive himself. But then they allegedly saw the 51-year-old get into his Chevrolet pickup and drive away. Officers pulled him over and arrested him.
And in one case, police say a New York City garbage truck driver was drunk when he slammed into nine cars — totaling four of them — and also hit a tree and a building on June 10.
Francesca Boscarello, a resident of the area, told the New York Post that the garbage truck pushed a tree onto her front yard. She called it "disgusting." Another neighbor, identified only as Goldie, said "it sounded like an earthquake."
“Cars piled up like dominoes," she added. "It’s a miracle nobody was killed.”
