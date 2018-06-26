Tree fell on a tent with two Boy Scouts inside. Only one of them survived, police say

Dozens of trees came crashing down at the Bert Adams Boy Scout Camp in Georgia as a strong storm rolled into the area on Monday afternoon.
One of those trees fell onto a tent with two campers inside at around 4 p.m., police told KHOU11. The pair had just received a warning to find refuge from the oncoming storm — and the falling tree struck and killed a 14-year-old hiding inside the tent.
He died of blunt force trauma to his head and chest, Newton County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jeff Alexander told WSB-TV2. The other boy inside the tent escaped alive.
“Trees fell by the wind," Alexander said. "A tree did unfortunately fall on one of the campers and the camper is deceased."
The boy, from Cypress, Texas, was attending a week-long summer camp located in Newton County, Georgia, according to ABC13. It was a jamboree that hosted scouts from the southeast and south regions of the country.
The boy's identity has not yet been released, WSB-TV2 wrote.
According to ABC13, The Boy Scouts of America in Atlanta released a statement saying they will help the boy's family "in any way they can."
"This is a very difficult time for our Scouting family," the organization wrote in a statement to KHOU11.
