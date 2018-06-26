She hid in her ex's house — and held a machete while forcing him to have sex, Montana cops say

Samantha Ray Mears broke into her ex-boyfriend's house on Friday, Montana police say, and then waited for the man to return home.
When he finally got back to his house in Great Falls, Mears approached the man from behind with a machete and forced him to get naked on his bed, according to a police report obtained by KPAX. The woman took off her pants, police say, and then proceeded to have sex with the unidentified victim while she continued to wield the weapon.
The ex-boyfriend told authorities he engaged in the sexual activity because he feared for his own safety, KPAX reported.
Mears bit the man on his arm during sex, police told KFBB, and ignored the victim's requests for the intercourse to stop. She is also accused of purposefully peeing on the man's bed.
The sex eventually ended — and that's when police say Mears' ex-boyfriend managed to snap pictures of the naked woman holding a machete while sitting on the bed. The man called 911 while pretending to talk to a friend, according to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun, and then sneaked out of his house.
Law enforcement arrived to the house and encountered Mears, who said she was protecting herself with the machete after her ex had kidnapped her, police told KFBB. She allegedly showed signs of suffering from a mental illness while talking to officers.
Mears was arrested and charged with two felonies — aggravated burglary and assault with a weapon — and charges of criminal mischief, assault, and unlawful restraint, which are all misdemeanors. According to The Smoking Gun, she was given a $50,000 bond.
Police accused Mears of strangling the same man on Wednesday, just two days before her second alleged attack, KFBB reported. Police charged her with Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member in that case.
Comments