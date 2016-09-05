We need you to have more babies – immediately, government tells Italians

4:01 Chandler Cox: 'You want the miracle to happen' Pause

6:57 Gus Malzahn: Quarterbacks knew 'exactly what to expect'

1:42 An in-school restaurant offers high schoolers real business experience

2:02 New sculpture graces riverwalk near old Eagle & Phenix Mill

1:32 Ruby Dee Cobb Talks About Losing Sons To Gun Violence

1:48 Joel Alvis of First Presbyterian Church

2:13 Central High students win big with video game in FBLA competition

13:52 Sit down interview with legendary broadcaster Brent Musburger on eve of opener at Auburn

4:23 Sonny Coulter on Race and Phenix City politics

2:59 Sonny Coulter on Phenix City and Columbus