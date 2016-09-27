Brazil, once a haven, is now a dead end for many Haitians

2:36 Terror in Brussels Pause

0:46 Downtown Columbus oasis

0:56 Video released of woman shooting at burglars during Georgia home invasion

1:47 New restauraunt featuring healthy, "clean eating" slated for fall opening

1:38 New owner of fitness studio brings lifelong passion for fitness to business venture

2:44 Evolution of a Game: Arnold Palmer

1:31 Carver High brings domestic violence survivors to a panel to raise awareness

2:54 Surveillance video shows one of oak trees at Toomer's Corner on fire

1:56 Museum director offers tips on how you can enjoy your visit

2:37 Five voices from the "Day of Protest" in Columbus

1:51 The Oudenk family receives over 30 new books