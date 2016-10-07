Apes prove it: You don’t have to be human to understand what someone else is thinking

1:21 Hurricane Matthew:Coach reacts to game being moved to Sunday Pause

1:22 Hurricane Matthew: Ficus to blame for early power outage

1:02 Parts of Haiti left in ruins says UN humanitarian coordinator

1:46 Jury delivers voluntary manslaughter verdict in New year's Day fatal stabbing

1:51 Lawyer says client's $22 million hidden in buckets is legit

3:43 Hurricane Matthew: Meet the interpreter for the deaf you've seen on TV

1:20 Work crews remove stolen car from railroad bridge spanning Chattahoochee River

1:33 Church offers blessings for four-legged family members

0:22 Car sits atop railroad bridge over the river

2:13 Breast cancer survivors and family recount experience at Awareness Luncheon