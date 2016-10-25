Is the U.S. trade embargo risking lives in Cuba?

1:41 Bo Bartlett Center closer to permanent home at Columbus State Pause

1:17 Twelve things to know about the Columbus Aquatic Center

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

0:40 Columbus Police Chief explains flash bangs heard on Hilton Avenue

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:13 Sean White: Attention grabbing win over Arkansas shows 'something good' is happening on the Plains

0:34 Group holds breastfeeding nurse-in

0:52 Sneak Peek: Exotic animal petting zoo is part of this year's Shrine Club Circus