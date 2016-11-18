Seen that viral video of a polar bear petting a dog? We’re going to ruin it.

The video went viral due to a mixture of bizarre and cute – usually a polar bear would be trying to eat a dog, not pet it.
But the Eskimo dog laid on a rock lazily in Manitoba, Canada as a polar bear behind it gently patted its head with a huge paw. The man who filmed it, who was leading a bus tour of the dog sanctuary, called it “heartwarming” and “absolutely beautiful” to see the powerful predator being so friendly.
Unfortunately, it turns out that sweetness didn’t last long. The video went viral this week, but just last week a polar bear was removed from the same area for eating a dog, according to CBC News.
The video was filmed on the property of Brian Ladoon in Churchill, where several sled dogs are chained up. Manitoba Sustainable Development officials told CBC News that three polar bears had to be removed from Ladoon’s land last week, and one of them was involved in killing one of his dogs. It’s unclear if it was the same polar bear or dog that were shown in the video.
Ladoon told CBC the dog was killed on “the only day we didn’t feed the (expletive) bears, the only night we didn’t put anything out.” Manitoba law forbids residents from interfering with endangerd populations, which would include feeding polar bears.
Ladoon said he has been charged with everything “under the book” as it relates to polar bears and his dogs.
Experts told the CBC that feeding the bears is a “death sentence” because they will associate human camps as sources of food and likely be killed out of safety concerns. They also said the dogs on the property should not be chained because it leaves them “totally vulnerable.”
