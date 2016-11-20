Russia: We don’t make our athletes dope. WADA: Uh-huh. Suuure you don’t.

1:50 SOA Watch activists vow to keep their hands on the plow Pause

3:22 Superintendent releases school district's progress report

4:50 Auburn QB Jeremy Johnson shares unique perspective on challenging senior season

1:54 Sheriff announces four arrests and seizure of drugs, firearms and cash

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:18 Police SWAT team on scene at Hilton Avenue

1:13 Budweiser Clydesdales on parade through town

1:06 TSYS announces results of 2016 United Way campaign

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business