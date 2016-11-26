Counting crowds at protests subject to error

0:26 Coroner: Columbus teen dies after Nov. 21 auto accident Pause

0:52 Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

1:37 Shoppers share how they save big in Columbus Black Friday Sales

4:50 Auburn QB Jeremy Johnson shares unique perspective on challenging senior season

0:53 Mark Jones explains concept for his new restaurant 'Smoque'

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

1:51 Tip for Success: "Don't ever smell your own perfume."

2:42 A Columbus family recounts the difficult birth of their premature baby

2:09 Inside Tippin's: Kansas City's popular pie maker