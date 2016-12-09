Girl gets TV, trip offers after viral party invite

1:49 Columbus Fire & EMS celebrates newly promoted personnel Pause

0:57 Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren Call For More Help Solving Crime

1:34 Black Ministers Thank Columbus Police Department

3:13 Feeding the Valley project update

1:57 Signs of the season help hearing-impaired children enjoy Christmas

2:23 Remembering Peggy Gamble

1:59 Americus PD on manhunt for suspect involved in officer shootings

0:36 Man pleads guilty to murder of Columbus woman

0:53 Family of Peggy Gamble reacts to guilty plea

1:27 Tompkins defeats Darr for Muscogee County sheriff