Vegetarian versions of meat dishes are tricking meat lovers, official says

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true Pause

0:41 Family of girl killed in accident describes her as having a ‘big, big personality’

4:01 Shameika Averett - Roller coaster emotions after family members murdered

3:11 Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences

4:51 Gus Malzahn: Everybody is 'ready to go' for Sugar Bowl

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

0:35 Auburn gets New Orleans-themed welcome for Sugar Bowl

2:11 Area animal rescue in dire need of financial assistance

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock