Russian tech expert named in Trump report says US intelligence never contacted him

0:55 Suspect denied lower bond in brutal Upatoi triple homicide Pause

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:10 Rep. Calvin Smyre discusses education funding

1:33 Witness describes the arrest of Hector Arreola on Moss Drive

1:33 Old Captain Seafood & Oyster Bar

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states

2:03 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

0:25 Auburn fans roll Toomer’s Corner to celebrate Alabama’s loss in national title game