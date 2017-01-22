They danced in the streets as he went into exile, but they didn’t know what he took

Exiled Gambian ruler Yahya Jammeh stole millions of dollars in his final weeks in power, plundering the country’s state coffers and shipping luxury vehicles by cargo plane, a special adviser for the new president said Sunday.
Mai Ahmad Fatty told journalists in neighboring Senegal that already they have determined Jammeh made off with more than $11.4 million during a two-week period alone.
“The Gambia is in financial distress. The coffers are virtually empty. That is a state of fact,” Fatty said. “It has been confirmed by technicians in the ministry of finance and the Central Bank of the Gambia.”
Fatty also confirmed that a Chadian cargo plane had transported luxury goods out of the country on Jammeh’s behalf in his final hours in power, including an unknown number of vehicles.
Fatty said officials with the new government “regret the situation” and would stop any additional belongings of Jammeh from leaving Gambia. It appeared, though, that the major damage had been done, leaving Gambia with little recourse to recoup the funds.
Jammeh, who ruled this impoverished West African nation for more than 22 years, went into exile late Saturday under mounting international pressure. He is now in Equatorial Guinea, home to Africa’s longest-serving ruler.
With Jammeh gone, a country that had waited in silence during the standoff sprang back to life. Shops and restaurants opened, music played and people danced in the streets.
As he waited for the arrival of the regional force in Banjul, Gambia defense chief Ousmane Badjie said the military welcomed it “wholeheartedly.” With proper orders, he said, he would open the doors to the notorious prisons where rights groups say many who have disappeared over the years may be kept.
“We are going to show Barrow we are really armed forces with a difference, I swear to God,” Badjie said. “I have the Quran with me.”
Some of the 45,000 people who had fled the tiny country during the crisis began to return. The nation of 1.9 million, which promotes itself to overseas tourists as “the Smiling Coast of Africa,” has been a major source of migrants heading north toward Europe because of the situation at home.
“I think it will be safer now,” said 20-year-old Kaddy Saidy, who was returning to Banjul with her three young children.
Gambia’s new president, Adama Barrow, who defeated Jammeh in December elections, remained in Senegal for safety reasons after being inaugurated at Gambia’s embassy there Thursday. He has said he would come home “soon.”
A regional military force that had been poised to force out Jammeh if diplomatic efforts failed rolled into Gambia’s capital, Banjul, on Sunday night to secure it for Barrow’s arrival.
Hundreds greeted the force’s approach to the president’s official residence, State House, cheering and dancing, while some people grabbed soldiers to take selfies.
Comments