There’s much more at stake in Trump’s blowup with Mexico than a wall

3:22 Police chief discusses officer-involved shooting at local Walmart Pause

0:19 Police fire shots at alleged shoplifter inside Walmart

0:48 What's the outlook for Columbus' economy in 2017?

1:43 'Of Mice and Men' opens at Springer

3:14 Mother of slain teen speaks about her son

0:50 Gus Malzahn discusses Rhett Lashlee's departure

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:08 Snorkeler harvests river for "River Treasures"....including weapons

0:59 Community leaders celebrate Dairy Queen construction in Phenix City