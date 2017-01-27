Acclaimed actor John Hurt dies at 77 following battle with cancer

Actor John Hurt, known for his roles in “The Elephant Man,” “Alien,” “Harry Potter” and numerous other films, died Friday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, according to British media reports.
The news of Hurt’s death was first reported by the Daily Mail and the Mirror in the United Kingdom and was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter on Friday evening.
Hurt, whose career spanned six decades, revealed in the summer of 2015 that he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. However, he continued to act while undergoing treatment and even recently expressed optimism about beating the disease, per the Radio Times.
Hurt’s first major film role came when he was 26 years old, in the 1966 Oscar-winning movie “A Man For All Seasons” as the British clerk Richard Rich. He would go on to be nominated for two Academy Awards and win three BAFTAs and a Golden Globe. He was also knighted in 2015 for “services to drama.”
This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.
