Shooting at Canadian mosque leaves multiple dead, per media reports

There are reports of a deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada, during evening prayers Sunday. Multiple people are dead, according to local media reports.
CBC News reports that the Quebec Police Department has stated that several people are dead and others injured after the shooting, which occured around 8 p.m. Reuters and The Guardian report that at least five people are dead, per the mosque’s president. BBC News has said four have died.
The Guardian and CBC News both report that witnesses saw three attackers. Preliminary reports indicate that two arrests have been made. Witnesses who spoke with Reuters said there were around 40 people in the mosque when the shooting occurred.
Per multiple media reports, the mosque, Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center, has been subject to previous incidents of harassment. In June 2016, a pig’s head was left at the door of the center.
On Twitter, the local police confirmed there was a shooting with deaths and injuries but did not specify any other details.
Le SPVQ confirme qu'il y a des dècès et des blessés,des suspects ont été arrêtés, plus de détails à venir.— SPVQ_police (@SPVQ_police) January 30, 2017
On Facebook, the mosque’s page posted a video showing the outside of the building surrounded by emergency vehicles and a heavy police presence. The entire area surrounding the mosque has been cordoned off, according to reports.
Quebec’s premier, the head of the province, Philippe Couillard, issued a statement Sunday night saying that government has mobilized to ensure the safety of the population and that “Quebec categorically reject this barbaric violence,” per CBC News.
The shooting comes at a particularly tense moment in Islamic relations in North America. U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order this past week temporarily barring residents of seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the country. Seemingly in response, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted out a statement welcoming “those fleeing persecution, terror (and) war.”
On Sunday, Trudeau tweeted out a message condemning the attack.
Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 30, 2017
Meanwhile, the New York Police Department is reportedly devoting special attention to houses of worship while monitoring the situation in Quebec City.
Just in from the NYPD: After the Quebec City mosque shooting, they're giving special attention to houses of worship/certain mosques pic.twitter.com/3xdAqXPuXC— Mark Berman (@markberman) January 30, 2017
This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.
