What is this spell Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau casts over women – and men?

2:45 Dundell Cash sentenced to life in 2006 murder of Euan Dougal Pause

1:53 Local businessman offers exclusive look inside historic downtown building

1:13 Suspect in fatal shooting appears in court

3:14 Carver players discuss coaching transition, building something special in 2017

1:31 It's "all hands on deck" when you need to feed 5,000 hungry people

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:23 Mercer's Lawrence surpasses 1,500 career points

2:32 The final U.S. Beauty and the Beast trailer

2:44 Pratt & Whitney to create 500 jobs with plant expansion