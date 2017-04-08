Judge who offered to pay the fine of a girl who attacked her abuser is disciplined

Jonathan Durham Hall, a British judge, has been issued “formal advice” and disciplined after he offered to pay the court fine of a teenage girl who admitted to stabbing a man convicted of sexually abusing her when she was 8 years old.
Durham Hall was assigned to the case of the unnamed 15-year-old in 2016, after the girl turned herself in and was charged with attempted murder in November 2015, according to The Telegraph.
The girl’s legal team never disputed the facts of the case: The girl arrived at the man’s house, told him she was going to kill him and stabbed him in the chest with a knife. She immediately turned herself in and confessed. However, her lawyer argued that she should be treated leniently because she “felt that the justice system had let her down,” according to The Telegraph.
Specifically, the girl said the man sexually abused her when she was 8, according to the Independent. The man was later convicted of abuse but was only sentenced to a community order with supervision, per the Independent, meaning he avoided jail time.
Allowing the man, Zadhullah Boota, to get off with a minimal sentence was traumatizing to the girl, her legal team argued, and Durham Hall agreed, saying in April 2016 that he had been dealt with “somewhat leniently,” per BBC News.
So while the girl pleaded guilty wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, Durham Hall declined to send her to jail and instead sentenced her to two years in a youth rehabilitation center.
“There is no question of locking you up. That would be callous and cruel in the extreme,” Durham Hall said at the time.
Furthermore, Durham Hall said he would not require the girl to pay the victim surcharge, a penalty typically levied in the United Kingdom when a person is sentenced after conviction. According to BBC News, that fine can range from 10 to 170 pounds.
“If anyone tries to force you (to pay), I will pay it myself,” Durham Hall said, according to the Telegraph.
It was that last statement that has landed Durham Hall in hot water with his superiors. According to BBC News, several complaints were filed against him for not demonstrating impartiality, leading to the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office offering “formal advice.”
Formal advice is the lowest penalty that can be implemented by the office when it determines that disciplinary action is necessary.
