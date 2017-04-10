This 13-year-old girl has had four hearts — one of which was artificial

2:47 Families and friends remember their loved ones lost to violent crime at the annual Victims Memorial Service Pause

1:10 75th Ranger Regiment team comes out on top of Best Ranger Competition

1:00 Going to Thunder in the Valley this weekend? Check out this plane.

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

1:15 Here are a few tips to remember if you're going to the air show this weekend

0:58 Columbus man pleads not guilty to murder in 32nd Avenue shooting

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:33 Camelot Education CEO disputes allegations of staff abusing students

1:13 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 10 from WRBL's Carmen Rose