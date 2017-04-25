This caterpillar digests plastic. Could it help save the environment?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:05 Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car Pause 3:33 How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 2:36 Terror in Brussels 0:29 Firefighters battle fire at Whisperwood Apartments 2:40 Government Center tour shows criminal safety concerns 1:59 Marcus Wiggins claims self defense in shooting death of Spec. Donald Matthews 1:58 Whisperwood residents say boys ran up to them to call 911 about fire 0:15 Officials battling fire at Whisperwood Apartments 3:57 Which historic Columbus property should win grant? 1:10 Watch as firefighters put out blazing auto fire Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Video from the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) shows wax worms (Galleria mellonella) eating polyethylene and escaping from a plastic bag. César Hernández/Ainhoa Goñi Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)

Video from the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) shows wax worms (Galleria mellonella) eating polyethylene and escaping from a plastic bag. César Hernández/Ainhoa Goñi Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)