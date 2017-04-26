Impressed by drug dealer’s business skills, Australian judge allows him to avoid jail

An Australian judge, impressed by the business savvy of the defendant before her, sentenced the low-level drug dealer to three years in jail with immediate parole and told him to use his business skills for good Tuesday.
Brodie Gary Satterley, 20, was arrested in June of 2015 after police found him drunk in a parked car and discovered drugs in the vehicle, according to the Courier Mail.
During the court proceeding, Satterley was described as running a low-level methamphetamine business. But in his system, he charged interest on debts, gave price guides and provided discounts and refunds to disgruntled customers, according to the Courier Mail. He also sought feedback, provided utensils, advertised his product and held business strategy meetings, according to the Daily Examiner.
Justice Ann Lyons, a member of the Supreme Court of Queensland since 2006, was impressed.
“It obviously wasn’t the best business, but it’s a good business model,” she said. “You obviously could do very well in business because you clearly are quite intelligent.”
“Can I say that if you actually did some more study you could really make something of yourself?” she said. “So please don’t come back to court again.”
Satterley grew up in poverty with parents who were addicted to drugs and alcohol, according to testimony. His mother wrote a letter to the court on his behalf, saying her son was never given guidance from his parents and “never taught right from wrong.”
That upbringing and Satterley’s abstinence from drugs over the past two years also influenced Lyons’ decision, according to reports.
Lyons has been practicing law since 1977. Methamphetamine use in Australia has tripled over the last five years, according to the National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre. There are more than 250,000 regular or dependent users in the country, which has a population of about 24 million.
