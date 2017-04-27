Your Facebook messages are private. But should your family have access after you die?

When a German teenager was struck and killed by a subway train in 2012, her parents grieved — and wondered. They didn’t know if the 15-year-old from Berlin had deliberately entered the path of the oncoming train, and her mother turned to a source she hoped might bring some answers: her daughter’s Facebook messages.
But she was unable to gain access to her daughter’s account. Her request to do so — as her daughter’s legal heir — has turned into a years-long court battle to understand her daughter’s death, according to German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.
A Berlin superior court began hearing the case Tuesday to consider if her parents, who were not named publicly, should be allowed to read their daughter’s messages after her passing. Though both parents had their child’s Facebook password, her profile was put into “in memoriam” mode after her death, locking her messages from being accessed by anyone, the network reported.
Facebook, which is named as the defendant in the suit, has argued that releasing the messages would violate the privacy of other participants in those conversations.
The case was previously heard in 2015 by a district court, which ruled that the parents had the right to access their daughter’s profile and private messages regardless as part of their legal inheritance of her assets, according to Bloomberg BNA.
The district court ruled that physical letters and correspondence can be read by heirs after a person’s death, even if they include other people’s messages — and that digital communications should not be treated differently, Bloomberg BNA reported.
But Facebook appealed the ruling. It said at the time “we hope to find a solution that helps the family while protecting the privacy of other people who may be affected,” a company official told Bloomberg BNA.
The superior court judges gave the family and Facebook two weeks to reach an agreement on the messages outside of court, according to Deutsche Welle.
The case, Bloomberg BNA reported, was the first of its kind in Germany to consider what happens to a person’s digital profiles after their death. Other countries, including the United States, have also grappled unsuccessfully with such privacy issues in the digital sphere.
Though Facebook has some provisions for setting up trustees for your own account, that option is only open to those over 18 and still limits access to reading messages or editing posts. Some states, including Delaware, have legislation dictating who should be allowed to access a person’s messages or digital data after their death, but no federal statute exists.
