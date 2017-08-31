He sells a bulletproof shirt. He shot his wife to prove it works.

More Videos 1:22 What's a balloon meister? Find out here. Pause 1:35 Murder suspect pleads not guilty to shooting that Columbus police described as execution 1:24 Blue Morpho Butterflies return to Callaway Gardens 1:32 Construction of massive project in downtown Columbus moving forward. 4:05 Pregnant woman describes moment man was killed in front of his 3 children 2:06 Mother of man killed on Fourth Avenue describes him as one of God's good people 2:06 What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 1:06 Ex-Harris County sheriff emotional with family members after verdicts read in court 0:31 As Harvey floods Houston, a man dives for a fish inside his house 2:11 "What happen to them was a nightmare" Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top Colombian entrepreneur Miguel Caballero — the maker of high-fashion, bullet-proof clothing — is starting to sell his wares in Florida. He’s also hoping his penchant for blasting employees and potential clients will get him into the Guinness Book of World Records. Colombian entrepreneur Miguel Caballero — the maker of high-fashion, bullet-proof clothing — is starting to sell his wares in Florida. He’s also hoping his penchant for blasting employees and potential clients will get him into the Guinness Book of World Records. Jim Wyss Miami Herald

