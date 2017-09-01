He slit this limping kangaroo’s throat, police say—and the gruesome video went viral

First, he drags the wounded kangaroo by its tail.
Then, holding a large hunting knife, he slashes its neck over and over. The kangaroo stops moving and the man backs away. His knife is coated in blood.
“Just face it, that’s your fate,” the man says in Mandarin, according to the Independent. “Let me finish this as quickly as I can.”
He catches his breath and leaves the marsupial to die, video shows. The person filming can be heard laughing.
Footage of the brutal incident was posted online and now has more than 3 million views, according to Newsweek, after going viral on the Chinese social media and chat site WeChat.
Australian police arrested a 43-year-old man in a suburb of Melbourne on Wednesday in connection with the gruesome killing shown in the video, according to the Telegraph.
Police say the suspect has been charged with destroying protected wildlife, and could face two years in prison.
“The wildlife offenses captured in this video are particularly abhorrent,” said Glenn Sharp, compliance operations manager for Victoria state’s Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning, in a statement released Thursday.
Penalties for killing or destroying protected wildlife range from $8,000 to $38,000 fines, to six to 24 months’ imprisonment, according to the department.
“We’d like to thank members of the public who came forward with information about the alleged offenses and enabled us to act quickly in response,” Sharp added.
The suspect was granted bail, and firearms, knives and cell phones were seized from the property where he was arrested.
There are an estimated 500 million kangaroos in Australia, according to the Independent, but as a protected native species they can only be killed when they have become a pest to farmers or post other risks, such as causing traffic accidents.
Warning: below is the graphic video, which some may find upsetting.
