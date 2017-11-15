Rapper Drake threatened to come into the audience and stop a fan who he said was groping women at a performance in Australia, Instagram video shows.
Rapper Drake threatened to come into the audience and stop a fan who he said was groping women at a performance in Australia, Instagram video shows. Screenshot from Instagram
Rapper Drake threatened to come into the audience and stop a fan who he said was groping women at a performance in Australia, Instagram video shows. Screenshot from Instagram

World

‘I will come out there:’ Rapper Drake threatens to personally stop fan groping women, video shows

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

November 15, 2017 5:40 PM

Drake wasn’t having any of it.

When the Canadian rapper saw a fan in the audience at an Australian performance apparently groping women in the crowd, he interrupted his performance and threatened to personally intervene.

“If you don’t stop touching girls, I will come out there and f--- you up,” Drake said in video from the incident at a Nov. 15 afterparty in Sydney, which has been posted to Instagram.

And the rapper didn’t stop there.

“I’m not playing,” Drake continued. “If you don’t stop putting your hands on girls, I’m going to come out there and f--- your ass up.”

Fans, unsurprisingly, cheered him on and went wild.

“I got this close to Drake threatening to jump into the crowd to start a fight with a guy groping a woman in the audience,” a fan who posted the video online wrote.

Drake is touring throughout Australia and New Zealand during November for his Boy Meets World Tour, Complex reports. His Nov. 15 appearance, when the video was taken, was at Sydney’s Marqee nightclub after a larger show.

Drake’s stand makes him the latest celebrity to speak out about sexual assault and harassment against women — and men — in Hollywood and beyond.

High-profile stars like actor Kevin Spacey and director Brett Ratner, as well as politicians like Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, have faced sexual assault or misconduct allegations in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Drake’s manager told The Hollywood Reporter that the rapper declined to work on a film project with Harvey Weinstein — even before the powerful producer faced an avalanche of public sexual assault allegations, which sparked the current reckoning over sexual assault broadly in Hollywood circles.

“I vetted him with five people and got bad feedback about working with him,” Drake’s manager, Adel “Future” Nur, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

    A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Terror in Brussels 2:36

Terror in Brussels

View More Video