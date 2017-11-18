Hospital under investigation after nurses say they were forced to dance suggestively

A South Korean hospital is under investigation after allegations that some of its nurses were forced to perform suggestive dances in front of hospital officials and patients, according to local outlets.
According to The Korea Times, a video surfaced last week that shows scantily-clad nurses dancing at an annual sports event held by the Il-song Foundation, which owns the Sacred Heart Hospital of Hallym University.
There were about 900 officials and co-workers of the nurses at the event, which was held last month, the Korea Biomedical Review reported.
It was often the newly-hired nurses who had to take part in the dance.
Never miss a local story.
“Those forced to dance are usually the newly hired nurses, who are unable to refuse such orders," wrote the nurse who shared the video on Facebook, according to The Korea Times.
“We were forced to dance in front of high-ranking officials of the firm, who sat side-by-side at a long table.”
In preparation for the performance, nurses also said they had to work additional unpaid hours, according to the Korea Herald.
Many nurses took to social media to share their own experiences at the hospital, alleging that they also “had to lie down on the floor and spread (their) legs in front of patients and their guardians” to “comfort” them, according to The South China Morning Post.
“Some nurses even cried to express their extreme humiliation, but officials would always brush this off, saying they are making a big deal out of something everyone does,” the Morning Post reported another nurse wrote. “It is devastating to hear the hospital officials claimed they did not know about the situation after this finally got out.”
A representative for the Il-song Foundation pushed back against the allegations, according to the Morning Post, arguing that the nurses were not forced to dance.
But the Korean Nurses Association requested an investigation of the hospital, writing "this is a grave challenge to the vocation and self-esteem of nurses," the Times reported.
And on Monday, the Ministry of Employment and Labor announced it would look into whether the hospital violated the human rights of the nurses forced to dance, according to the Biomedical Review and the Human Rights Watch.
"An internal review is under way," said a ministry official. "If we find legal problems, we will summon the hospital officials responsible."
Earlier this week, Human Rights Watch wrote that South Korea “has a serious problem with harassment and violence against women.” According to HRW, South Korea ranks 116 out of 144 countries for gender equality — and its government announced last week that it would work harder to fight harassment in the workplace.
Comments