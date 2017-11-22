Video shows defecting North Korean soldier dash for freedom as comrades shoot at him

More Videos 1:14 Turkey raffle makes a stop in Phenix City Pause 2:41 Columbus Regional Health leverages new technology to improve outcomes for stroke patients 0:57 Columbus man found dead in wooded area off Winston Road 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 4:44 More than 100 attend vigil at Kendrick High to mourn Columbus' 38th homicide victim 2:28 Eight men charged in operation targeting sex predators appear in Columbus Recorder's Court 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 2:52 Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom. The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom. United Nations Command via Storyful

