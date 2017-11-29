'I am not a war criminal,' man shouted in court. Then he drank 'poison' and died

More Videos 4:32 Defense attorney to jury: "I believe that the state knows he's not the guy." Pause 0:32 Man pleads not guilty to stealing $12,000 worth of firearms from gun store 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:23 The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical "Newsies" to the Columbus stage 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 6:18 Muscogee County School Board debates 'zero tolerance' policy against racial slurs 1:10 Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 2:58 'My client, he deserves a fair trial': Attorneys discuss delay in brutal triple homicide 3:52 Sheriff Donna Tompkins explains need for mobile jail kitchen at Columbus Council 1:14 The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Ex-Bosnian Croat leader drinks 'poison' at war crimes hearing The final hearing at a United Nations war crimes tribunal was dramatically halted Wednesday when a former Bosnian Croat military chief claimed to have taken poison. Slobodan Praljak yelled, "I am not a war criminal!" and appeared to drink from a small bottle, seconds after judges upheld his 20-year prison sentence for involvement in a campaign to drive Muslims out of a would-be Bosnian Croat ministate in Bosnia in the early 1990s. Presiding Judge Carmel Agius had overturned some of Praljak's convictions but left his sentence unchanged. Agius quickly halted the hearing at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia. The final hearing at a United Nations war crimes tribunal was dramatically halted Wednesday when a former Bosnian Croat military chief claimed to have taken poison. Slobodan Praljak yelled, "I am not a war criminal!" and appeared to drink from a small bottle, seconds after judges upheld his 20-year prison sentence for involvement in a campaign to drive Muslims out of a would-be Bosnian Croat ministate in Bosnia in the early 1990s. Presiding Judge Carmel Agius had overturned some of Praljak's convictions but left his sentence unchanged. Agius quickly halted the hearing at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia. ICTY via AP

The final hearing at a United Nations war crimes tribunal was dramatically halted Wednesday when a former Bosnian Croat military chief claimed to have taken poison. Slobodan Praljak yelled, "I am not a war criminal!" and appeared to drink from a small bottle, seconds after judges upheld his 20-year prison sentence for involvement in a campaign to drive Muslims out of a would-be Bosnian Croat ministate in Bosnia in the early 1990s. Presiding Judge Carmel Agius had overturned some of Praljak's convictions but left his sentence unchanged. Agius quickly halted the hearing at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia. ICTY via AP