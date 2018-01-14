‘Everyone panicked:’ Plane dangles from cliff above the sea after skidding off runway

More Videos 2:14 The Dream Lives for the next generation Pause 0:32 Five ways to potentially get yourself safely out of a road rage incident 2:27 The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 1:43 Homeless man found dead in downtown 'never asked anybody for anything,' says friend 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 2:48 Spotlight on movie theater general manager 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode 1:15 Hospital trains for potential hazmat emergency, terrorism threat 2:15 Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Drone footage shows plane dangled over cliff edge in northern Turkey A commercial airplane that skidded off a runway after landing in northern Turkey dangled precariously off a muddy cliff with its nose only a few feet from the sea. The incident late Saturday created panic among the 162 passengers and crew on board the Pegasus Airlines flight, but they were all evacuated safely. Trabzon Gov. Yucel Yavuz said Sunday that investigators were trying to determine why the plane had left the runway. A commercial airplane that skidded off a runway after landing in northern Turkey dangled precariously off a muddy cliff with its nose only a few feet from the sea. The incident late Saturday created panic among the 162 passengers and crew on board the Pegasus Airlines flight, but they were all evacuated safely. Trabzon Gov. Yucel Yavuz said Sunday that investigators were trying to determine why the plane had left the runway. AP

