A 5-year-old was celebrating one year of beating cancer. Then came a driverless SUV

On the eve of her one-year anniversary of finishing chemotherapy, 5-year-old cancer survivor Camila Torcato left her Toronto kindergarten Monday afternoon with her father.
They never made it across the street.
A driverless SUV rolled into Camila and her father, 42-year-old Amilcar Torcato, pinning them against another vehicle, reported CTV News. Camila died in the hospital a few hours later.
The mother of another student had parked the SUV up the street while she crossed to St. Raphael Catholic School in Toronto’s North York neighborhood, CTV News reported. It’s not clear whether the vehicle was parked improperly or had a mechanical problem.
Diagnosed with cancer at age 2, Camila underwent numerous surgeries on her kidneys and lungs, reported The Toronto Star. She was in remission after completing chemotherapy a year ago and had just started kindergarten.
“She was a very special girl, she had problems before, she had cancer, but she was a fighter,” her father told the publication Tuesday. “She was a very sweet girl, shy, but very sweet; my mind is filled with her memories.”
Camila enjoyed playing at the beach and in the snow, he told The Toronto Star. “She liked being outside all the time,” he said.
Amilcar said Camila’s mother normally picks her up from school, but his daughter had asked him to pick her up Monday.
He urged drivers to be more careful parking near schools.
“This could happen again, yesterday it was her, tomorrow, it can be another child,” Amilcar told the publication.
A GoFundMe account established to help pay the family’s expenses had raised $44,000 of its $50,000 goal by Friday morning. “Wish I could give more but my condolences to your family. I can't even imagine the pain … just remember you will see her again one day and I’m sure she will be with you until then … in peace and love,” wrote one donor.
