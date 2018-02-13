Handcuffs couldn’t stop drunk woman from assaulting someone else on flight, feds say

The plane hadn’t yet landed when Robin Ducore passed out, court documents say, but the flight crew was determined to get her off the flight.

Up until that point, Ducore had allegedly been a nightmare on the JetBlue flight bound for John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on July 29. Her behavior was so out of control that the flight coming from the Dominican Republic had to be diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia, according to an affidavit.

A flight attendant identified in court documents as “AE” told federal authorities that it all started with two glasses of white wine Ducore had ordered during the first drink service. It wasn’t long before she ordered two more glasses, the affidavit said, consuming a total of four glasses in less than two hours, authorities said.

AE stopped serving her, documents say, and watched as she became loud and unruly.

Ducore then began to touch the back of a male passenger’s head “in a flirtatious manner.” The flight attendant told authorities he didn’t believe Ducore knew the man, and that he appeared uncomfortable.

AE moved the passenger to a different seat, the affidavit said. That’s when Ducore became irate and lashed out at the flight attendant, court documents said.

A medical doctor on the plane, identified as “YD” in court documents, offered to sit next to Ducore to calm her down, the flight attendant said.

YD seemed to be a soothing presence, as Ducore appeared calm for about five minutes, court documents say. AE then saw the doctor “abruptly” leave her seat, telling him, “I’m not sitting next to that psychotic.” The flight attendant isn’t sure of what made the doctor jump up, according to the affidavit.

But YD told FBI officials that Ducore had hugged the doctor, and that her hugs began to get too tight and YD feared Ducore would harm her. “You leave like everyone else leaves,” Ducore allegedly yelled at the woman.

AE then tried to sober Ducore up with food and water, but she threw them across the aircraft, the affidavit said.

Ducore allowed herself to be restrained, AE said, but that only lasted five minutes, too. Ducore broke out of the flexcuffs, cursed at the flight attendant and kicked him in the leg, the affidavit said.

The flight attendant didn’t think Ducore was a threat to the plane, court documents say, but he feared what she might do next. The crew decided to divert the plane, a move that cost the airline more than $36,000, authorities said.

Ducore is charged with interfering with a flight crew, court documents show. Her attorney, Nina Ginsberg, told Travel + Leisure her client was drunk when she boarded the plane.

“The airline let her board the flight when she was visibly intoxicated and they served her,” Ginsberg said.

A message seeking response was left Monday night with JetBlue.