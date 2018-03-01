Putin claims Russia has a nuclear arsenal capable of avoiding missile defenses

1:05 Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car Pause

3:33 How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

2:36 Terror in Brussels

0:23 New player in Columbus health care arrives

3:58 'I'll take a selfie and send it to you."

2:36 'You're not really 14, right?'

0:58 Did you miss National Pancake Day? If so, here's what went down at one local IHOP

1:19 Columbus, Phenix City weather for March 1 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

2:18 Sheriff Donna Tompkins is not pleased with public safety funding. Here's why.