US to give $18.5 M to assist with Venezuelan refugees stranded in Colombia

The Trump administration will provide $18.5 million in humanitarian aid for Venezuelan refugees who have fled into Colombian border towns fleeing poverty and oppression.
The money, provided through the U.S. Agency for International Development, will be directed toward school feeding programs, mobile health services and other programs hat help the Colombian government collect data to track the Venezuelans’ progress and provide targeted aid to vulnerable groups, such as children who are at risk of exploitation and recruitment by criminal organizations.
“This makes clear that our problems are not with the Venezuelan people. It is with the despots running the country,” Mark Green, USAID administrator, told McClatchy. “ On one hand we’re compassionate and concerned with the long suffering Venezuelan people. But on the other hand we also recognize that to be truly compassionate the best thing we can do is to continue to put pressure on the Maduro regime and hopefully to change behavior.”
The announcement of millions in additional aid comes a day after Vice President Mike Pence announced new sanctions against Venezuela in a two-pronged approach to isolate the Caracas regime.
The United States has slapped financial sanctions on President Nicolas Maduro and more than 50 current and former senior Venezuelan officials, blocked U.S. companies from investing in Venezuelan companies and cut off the so-called “Petro,” a form of Venezuelan cryptocurrency, from the United States’ financial system
At the same time the administration has provided now nearly $40 million in humanitarian aid since March. Administration officials say the aid highlights the need for the international community to step in to address how Maduro has failed to provide for his own people.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees estimates that 1.5 million displaced Venezuelans have spread across the region. More than 600,000 Venezuelans have fled across the border into Colombia.
In his speech to the Organization of American States Monday, Pence called on Venezuela to suspend its “sham” elections on May 20 and allow international aid inside the country.
“So today, we say to Nicolás Maduro and his entire regime: The time has come to open Venezuela to international aid, and do it now,” Pence said. “ Every day you don’t — every day you don't is another day innocent people starve and die — men, women, and children —- and millions flee your country for a better life.”
But Maduro has so far rejected such offers while downplaying the crisis. He accuses the United States of attempting to undermine his government.
Green said he is committed to drawing more attention to the crsis inside Venezuela and the repurcussions outside.
And it’s not just a humanitarian issue for the United States, Green said. There are strategic repercussions as well as it hurts U.S. allies, causes migration and disrupts the flow of commerce.
“When you have this kind of destabilizing crisis occurring not so far from our borders, it can’t help but have impacts,” Green said
Email, Twitter: fordonez@mcclatchydc.com@francoordonez
Comments