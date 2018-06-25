Meet Poncho, the cute police dog that could save your life

If you have any doubt that dogs are man's best friend, it may be because you have not met Poncho.

The dog with Municipal Police of Madrid has won the affection of strangers in Spain and across the world after a video of him practicing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a policeman went viral on social media over the weekend.

The video — that already has almost 2 million views on Twitter — was published Friday morning on the official account of the Madrid Police Department along with the message (which is translated here): "Heroic performance of our four-legged companion Poncho, who did not doubt for a moment to 'save the life' of the agent, practicing #CPR in a masterful way."

"Heroica" actuación de nuestro #Compañerosde4Patas Poncho, que no dudó ni un instante en "salvar la vida" del agente, practicando la #RCP de una manera magistral.

The 42-second video begins with an agent pretending to faint during a demonstration, while a commentator says to the audience: "It seems to me that (the agent) is in trouble; we need medical assistance as soon as possible."

Then the adorable Poncho rushes to the scene and strikes the chest of the fallen agent with his front legs several times.

At intervals, Poncho stops and places his ear on his partner's chest to listen to his heartbeat. In the background, the audience laughs and applauds.

The performance ends when the agent suddenly gets up and congratulates Poncho.

In the Twitter post, Madrid Police include a quote from the American writer Henry Wheeler Shaw, known under the pseudonym Josh Billings: "A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself." The tweet incorrectly identified the author of the phrase as John Billlings.

Since the popular performance, users on social media have been divided between those who adored Poncho for his reaction and those who point out that CPR by a dog could not be so effective in the case of a true emergency.