How many American men share Donald Trump’s unhealthy habits?

The majority of American voters share one characteristic with the billionaire presidential candidate and real estate magnate: they are both overweight.
A letter released by the Donald Trump campaign Thursday says the 70-year-old Republican nominee weighs 236 pounds, which would make him overweight but not obese. Over 75 percent of American men aged 65-74 are overweight like Trump and more than two thirds of all Americans are considered overweight.
Trump says he detests working out, and the data shows that a majority of American men in his age bracket share his affinity for inactivity. In 2014, 50.5 percent of American males aged 65-74 did not meet the CDC’s suggested fitness guidelines.
On exercise: Trump said his campaigning was his exercise. That him "moving his hands around when he was speaking" was a work out.— Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) September 14, 2016
Trump also takes statins to lower his cholesterol, which 26 percent of Americans reported using in 2012. His doctor says Trump’s LDL cholesterol level is 94, which is optimal according to National Institutes of Health.
The letter also notes that Trump’s parents lived into their late 80s and 90s and that Trump refrains from using tobacco or alcohol.
“In summary, Mr. Trump is in excellent physical health,” Dr. Harold Bernstein said in the letter.
Comments