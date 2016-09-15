TMI? Trump reveals testosterone level in medical review

He’s overweight and full of testosterone.
Those are the highlights of Donald Trump’s medical condition chronicled in a summary released by the campaign Thursday, information that stopped well short of a comprehensive review of the candidate’s medical history.
Dr. Harold Bornstein, Trump’s physician, proclaimed the 70-year-old to be in “excellent physical health.” If elected, Trump would be the nation’s oldest first-term president.
The summary lists Trump at 6 feet 3 and 236 pounds, making him overweight for his body mass. He takes a statin, a cholesterol-lowering drug, and low-dose aspirin. His testosterone level came in at 441.6, Bornstein wrote.
Bornstein reported that Trump’s cholesterol level at 169; high-density lipoproteins, or HDL, at 63, and his low-density lipoproteins, or LDL, at 94.
His blood pressure is 116 over 70, blood sugar is 99, and his triglyceride level, a type of fat in blood, is 61.
Trump’s last colonoscopy, performed July 10, 2013, “was normal and reveal no polyps,” Bornstein wrote. His latest chest X-ray and electrocardiogram were performed April 16 and were normal, according to Bornstein.
“His cardiac evaluation included a transthoracic echocardiogram on December 16, 2014,” Bornstein wrote. “This study was reported within range of normal.”
