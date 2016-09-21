Clinton or Trump victory? America says ‘meh’

No matter who wins the November election – Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump – America will not be that enthusiastic.
Only about 1 in 10 registered voters say they’ll be excited if either major party candidate wins, a new national survey by the Pew Research Center says.
The poll illustrates just how deeply unpopular both candidates are. The Clinton excitement level ranked at 12 percent; Trump’s at 11 percent. Even among supporters, more said they’d feel relief rather than excitement if their preferred candidate won.
That fits with an overall finding that 33 percent of Trump supporters and about as many Clinton supporters say they’re voting at least partially in opposition to the other candidate.
Among Clinton supporters, only her experience – at 32 percent – is mentioned as frequently as opposition to Trump. For Trump supporters, opposition to Clinton is among the most frequently cited factors for supporting the candidate, with nearly as many citing his status as a political outsider – 27 percent – or his policy stances – 26 percent.
Supporters also said they have concerns about their candidate: Sixty-two percent of Trump supporters said they have concerns including his character and personality and 50 percent of Clinton supporters said they have worries, including honesty and secrecy.
Lesley Clark: 202-383-6054, @lesleyclark
Comments