Hillary Clinton is canceling ads due to Hurricane Matthew

Millions of Americans will watch weather news over the next few days, a potentially large audience for advertisers as Hurricane Matthew threatens to make landfall along the Florida coast.
But Florida voters won’t see the latest Hillary Clinton ads while watching the Weather Channel.
The Democratic nominee bought $63,000 worth of ads on the Weather Channel in Florida markets, a decision that was criticized by former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.
“I encourage both presidential campaigns to be sensitive to all affected by Hurricane #Matthew in the coming days,” Bush said in a Tweet where he linked to a story detailing the ad buy.
I encourage both presidential campaigns to be sensitive to all affected by Hurricane #Matthew in the coming days. https://t.co/bmM99VlUqm— Jeb Bush (@JebBush) October 6, 2016
A day later, the Clinton campaign asked the Weather Channel to pull the ads until after the storm passes.
“Earlier in the week we made changes to our TV ad reservations across hundreds of stations in several battleground states including Florida,” said Clinton spokesman Jesse Ferguson. “Less than 1% of those changes included the Weather Channel. We have requested that stations in Florida delay any of those ads on the Weather Channel until after the storm passes.”
Presidential candidates are put in a tough spot when disaster strikes during campaigns, especially if they are not sitting politicians who can muster resources in response.
“You need to strike a balance between looking presidential but not looking like you’re a politically crass politician who’s parachuting in for a photo op,” said Mitt Romney adviser Ryan Williams.
Trump and Clinton have been using social media to express concern and urge preparedness over the storm.
Hurricane #Matthew is a major storm. I urge everyone to follow emergency instructions and evacuate if you're told to. Stay safe Florida. -H https://t.co/zYgTH1oMbc— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 6, 2016
Praying for everyone in Florida. Hoping the hurricane dissipates, but in any event, please be careful.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2016
Efforts on the ground by both campaigns in Florida will likely stop in parts of the state for a few days as staffers, volunteers and their families recover from Matthew.
