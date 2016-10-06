Sens. Isakson and Perdue urge Georgians to gird for Hurricane Matthew

With Hurricane Matthew heading toward Georgia, U.S. Sens. Johnny Isakson and David Perdue, R-Ga., on Thursday called on state residents to heed the safety directives of state officials.
That includes following Gov. Nathan Deal’s mandatory order to evacuate six counties on Georgia’s eastern coastline: Bryan, Chatham, Liberty, McIntosh, Glynn and Camden counties.
“I urge coastal Georgians to take heed of the warnings and evacuate as necessary, while remaining calm and patient in difficult circumstances,” Isakson said in a statement. “My prayers go out to the medical personnel, emergency workers, first responders and those who must remain behind.”
Residents outside the coastal counties but within the storm’s wake should evacuate if they live in mobile homes or temporary structures, high-rise buildings, on floodplains or near rivers or island waterways.
For those who can’t evacuate, take cover in a safe room or a small interior room, closet or hallway on the lowest level.
The storm is expected to impact Georgia by Friday. Voluntary evacuations are in effect for Georgia residents living west of I-95.
“Parts of our state are directly in the storm's path. For your safety and for the safety of our first responders, take this storm seriously and evacuate high risk areas immediately,” said a statement from Perdue.
Residents can get storm updates and preparedness information from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency. For information on evacuation routes, go to http://ready.ga.gov/ or www.listo.gov.
Storm evacuees seeking food, shelter and relief supplies can find help at the American Red Cross website.
“My team stands ready to help, but the most important thing right now is to heed these warnings and move to a safe area as soon as possible,” Perdue added.
Tony Pugh: 202-383-6013, @TonyPughDC
