Bishop and Duke battle again for 2nd Congressional District seat

The race for the 2nd Congressional District looks a lot like the election two years ago when U.S. Rep. Sanford D. Bishop Jr., the incumbent, faced a challenge from Greg Duke.
For the second time in two years, Bishop, a Democrat with 12 terms in Congress, and Duke, a Republican, battle to serve a district with 29 counties, stretching from Columbus and Macon in southwest and middle Georgia to Bainbridge and Cairo in the south during the Nov. 8 General Election. Bishop won the last race in 2014 with 59 percent of the vote.
Bishop of Albany touts his experience and training to use the political process in Washington to help residents of the district improve their lives with jobs, stronger economy, better education, clean environment, affordable health care and strong national defense.
“I believe I’m well-positioned in Congress with the committee on which I serve in the Appropriations Committee to really enhance our return on tax dollars, resources to help our bases and agriculture, which is the largest economic contributor in the Georgia economy,” he said. “I think being the ranking Democrat on Military Construction and Military Affairs Subcommittee puts me in excellent position to continue working to preserve our bases and preserve the impact that they make in major communities in the 2nd District.”
Duke, a Leesburg optician, points to a lack of leadership in making his second run for the office. “We’ve got to turn things around in this district, because the outlook is bleak,” he said. “The bleak outlook came from the Georgia Chamber of Commerce 2030 outlook.”
The chamber’s report shows the southern or bottom half of the 2nd District losing jobs and population through 2030.
For Bishop, the biggest issues for voters in the district are jobs, the economy and safety from terrorism.
“People are concerned about their personal safety, the safety of Americans to travel here at home as well as abroad,” he said. “People are also concerned about jobs and their economic security.”
With small businesses making up 65 percent of jobs in the nation, Bishop said policies need to be kept in place to create an environment for private business.
“We want to make sure there is an economic atmosphere that can be conducive to the creation of those jobs,” he said.
Duke agrees that jobs are the biggest issue in the district. To create more, he supports cutting the corporate tax and bringing companies back to the United States.
“Maybe one of these counties will be able to fight and win one of those commitments to bring jobs back to this district,” he said.
Duke also opposes the Affordable Care Act, citing the constant rise in premiums and deductibles. “A company keeps people on part time so the company doesn’t have to provide health care,” he said.
If Bishop is returned to office for a 13th term, he wants to make government more user-friendly and work for people.
“They can expect from me to continue to do my dead-level best to exercise my public trust of responsibility in a way that acts for and on their behalf, to try to use the process and make their lives better,” he said.
Bishop said he also wants to join other people who are concerned about solving problems rather than fighting, saying he works across the aisle with others to form a consensus on things that make life better for the American people.
Duke said he will represent the entire 2nd Congressional District if elected.
“My concerns will be the people’s concerns of this district,” he said. “They will see me in this district somewhere a couple of times, not hanging around Washington all the time.”
When asked why voters should return him to the seat, Bishop noted his track record of getting resources for agriculture, military, transportation and health care.
“I have a record where I have brought home the bacon for the people of our area in terms of jobs, economy, education, public safety, community and helping our community law enforcement and first responders,” he said.
Bishop said the district doesn’t belong to him, but to the people of 2nd Congressional District.
“I’m grateful they have seen fit to renew my contract each of the past 24 years and hope they will give me good marks and renew my contract for another two,” he said.
For Duke, he said the district has been his heart, soul and blood for virtually his whole life.
“I truly want to take care of the district,” he said.
Sanford D. Bishop Jr.
Age: 69
Experience: Graduated from Morehouse College with a degree in political science and English, earned law degree from Emory University School of Law, started a law practice in Columbus, served 14 years in the Georgia House and two years in the state Senate before he was elected to Congress.
Profession: Served almost 24 years in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Family: Married to Muscogee Municipal Court Clerk Vivian Creighton-Bishop. They have a daughter, Aayesha Reese, and a granddaughter, Londyn, who lives in Lithonia, Ga.
Greg Duke
Age: 55
Experience: Served 12 years on the Lee County Board of Education, was a member of the Lee County Parks and Recreation Board and is a member of First Baptist Church of Albany, where he serves on the budget and properties committees.
Profession: Serves as a licensed optician, managing Sears Optical in Albany.
Family: Married to his wife, Jan, and they have five grown children ages 22 to 32. They are caregivers to his 94-year-old mother-in-law, Elizabeth Fuller.
