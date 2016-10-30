FBI gets warrant to search emails on Clinton aide's computer

A warrant has been issued to examine emails stored on a computer used by a former member of the House of Representatives and his estranged wife, a top aide to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, according to news reports.
ABC News is reporting that investigators now have a warrant needed to review emails found on a computer used by Clinton aide Huma Abedin and her now-estranged husband, Anthony Weiner. Weiner was a Democratic member of the House of Representatives from New York until he resigned in 2011 after he was found to have sent “sexting” messages to a woman other than his wife.
The New York Times says that the warrant will only allow investigators to look at messages related to the Clinton email investigation. Agents in an unrelated investigation of Weiner discovered hundreds of thousands of emails from Abedin on his computer.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for more developments.
