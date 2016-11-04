Race for president may fuel strong voter turnout in Russell County

The General Election, fueled by a presidential race, may attract a strong turnout for races in Russell County, Probate Judge Alford Harden said.
“I think we are going to have a strong turnout because of the national attention,” Harden said. “It’s just been so much hype over it and everything.”
A 25 percent turnout would be considered large for the county that has 37,000 registered voters.
“I think there is a possibility,” the judge said.
Polls for the 17 precincts in Russell County open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. EST Tuesday with four seats up for grabs on the Russell County Commission.
In the race for District 1 on the Russell County Commission, incumbent Gentry Lee, a Republican, is challenged by LaToya Payne, a Democrat. In District 2, incumbent Democrat Tillman Pugh is opposed by Republican Carl Currington.
Incumbent Republican Chance Corbett faces a challenge from Democrat Bernard McKissic and Independent Charles Lamar Sizemore for the District 6 seat.
The final commission seat facing opposition is District 7, where retired educator Larry D. Screws, a Democrat, is opposed by Republican Wanda King Lamb in the largest geographic area of the county, which includes the town of Hurtsboro and communities of Seale, Pittsview, Hatchechubbee, Twin Springs and Cottonton.
The other three seats on the Russell County Commission face no opposition. They are Republican Peggy Martin in District 3, Democrat Ronnie Reed in District 4 and Democrat Cattie Epps in District 5.
Harden said the machines have been tested and are ready to go. Staff and volunteers completed training this week. If the evening goes as planned, Harden said absentee returns should be completed by 8:45 p.m. and possibly a complete count of ballots by 10:45 p.m.
The location of one precinct changed this week when officials learned the National Guard Armory at 3614 S. Railroad St. in Phenix City was undergoing renovation. About 1,200 voters now will go across the street to Golden Acres Baptist Church, 3405 S. Railroad St., Harden said.
“We have a box right across the street at Golden Acres Baptist Church, so voters will not have any issues,” he said. “There is plenty of signage.”
Harden said affected voters in the area were notified of the change by mail. “We’ve done all we can do,” he said. “It should be fine.”
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
