City manager’s job status first order of business for new Phenix City Council

The job status of City Manager Wallace Hunter — the same issue that the Phenix City Council faced four years ago — appears to be front and center as a new governing body takes charge on Monday.
Three new council members — citywide representative Griff Gordy, District 2 representative Johnnie Robinson and District 3 representative Steve Bailey — enter the mix as the five-person council must make a decision on Hunter’s job status because of an agreement the city manager reached when he was reinstated in June 2014. Council fired Hunter on a 3-2 vote in May 2014, then reinstated him two weeks later on another 3-2 decision when then-District 3 Councilmember Jim Cannon flipped his vote.
Mayor Eddie Lowe and District 1 representative Arthur Day, now the mayor pro tem, are the only two returning members from the previous council.
“There are a lot of questions and we are going to wait and see,” Lowe said late last week.
One thing that does not appear to be in question is the agreement Hunter made with the previous council in June 2014 when Hunter was reinstated amid political pressure.
According to the minutes of the June 3, 2014, Phenix City Council meeting in which Hunter was reinstated, the city manager agreed to the following terms in a Memorandum of Conditional Acceptance of Employment:
▪ 1. I would immediately reassume the position of City Manager of the City of Phenix City.
▪ 2. I would be paid the same compensation, except as stated in number 3 and 4 below.
▪ 3. As part of my benefits package, I would agree to amend my 12 month termination and severance pay package to a term of six months in the event that I am terminated without cause as defined in my previous compensation and benefits agreement. If for any reason I quit the position of City Manager, then I agree that I shall not receive any severance or termination pay.
▪ 4. My agreement to reassume the position of City Manager is further based upon assurance by City Council that I would remain City Manager until the end of the term of the current council, at which time I would retire as City Manager. Additionally, upon retirement, I would receive full employee compensation and benefits for six months following my actual retirement date.
▪ 5. Finally, if reinstated as City Manager I agree to amend the compensation and benefits agreement of the Chief of Police and the City Engineer, by deleting provisions in their current pay and benefits package that provide for termination and severance pay. However, both the Chief of Police and the City Engineer shall continue to have the same pay and benefits as they are currently receiving until such time as they may be eligible to receive increases in salary and/or benefits in the usual and regular course of their employment with the City of Phenix City.
It was signed and dated by Hunter on June 2, 2014.
Hunter declined interview requests for this story, but city Finance Director Steve Smith said last week it may not be as cut and dried as the 2014 agreement.
“By charter, Wallace is the city manager until the city council says otherwise,” Smith said. “An agreement by the previous council can not bind the new city council.”
There is an organizational meeting of the new council at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. The agenda for that meeting calls for the appointment of a city manager, city attorney and city clerk.
Gordy said he will wait until he takes office and can be briefed on the matter before he forms an opinion.
“I would rather have that discussion with the new council,” he said. “I want to gather the information, see if there is anything I am missing, do this thing the right way.”
Gordy said he does not know Hunter well and that is another reason he wants to be careful in his approach.
“I don’t know Wallace well enough to speak personally about him, but I know he has done some great things and I think everybody sees that,” Gordy said.
Day is on the record saying he would like to see Hunter remain city manager and public safety director, a job that pays more than $161,000 annually. On Friday, Day was more careful in his approach.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Day said. “I have mixed emotions. There is so much pressure on this decision. ... If you look at the city charter, we have to keep somebody in place.”
Robinson, a former Russell County commissioner, said, like Gordy, he wants more information.
“I know he has done a good job,” Robinson said. “When he was trained by Bubba Roberts, he was trained by the best.”
Robinson, a pastor and retired U.S. Army first sergeant, said that the issue over Hunter’s job status has become racial. When the new council is sworn in, it will make the first time in the city’s history that the majority of the members are black. The first vote to fire Hunter, who is black, fell along racial lines, with three white members voting for termination and two black members voting to keep the city manager.
Ironically, it was Robinson who led the council and audience in prayer at the close of the June 3, 2014, meeting.
“There is a lot of racial tension and anybody who denies that is living under a rock,” Robinson said. “It is my hope that this new council can hold that tension at bay.”
Bailey was elected in late August to replace Cannon, who did not seek re-election.
“I have been to every work session and meeting since the election and nothing about this has come up,” Bailey said. “I don’t know where it is going. I was under the assumption that when Mr. Cannon agreed to change his vote that Mr. Hunter would leave with that council.”
Lowe, who is the city’s first black mayor, acknowledges he has heard from both sides about Hunter’s job status.
“There are just as many people who don’t want to see him leave as there are people who do,” Lowe said.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
