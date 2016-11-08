Trump campaign files Nevada lawsuit over early voting ‘anomalies’

0:46 Eddie Lowe speaks at swearing-in ceremony Pause

0:24 Timelapse video of the 2016 Fountain City Classic Parade

2:45 Here's what happened when 2 Peach County deputies were shot

1:48 Surprise parole makes man's day

1:16 Sunday Interview: Patel offers advice on how to grow and transform a family business

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

3:30 Kerryon Johnson: "Nobody out there 100 percent"

2:44 Spades strike history in Galilee

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president